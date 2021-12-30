Catholic World News

Bankruptcy judge orders mediation in Buffalo diocesan case

December 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A federal bankruptcy court has ordered the Buffalo diocese to engage in mediation talks with creditors and insurers, in a bid to resolve the case that began when the diocese filed for bankruptcy protection early in 2020.

