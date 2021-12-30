Catholic World News

Statue stolen at Catholic University

December 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: An image of the Virgin Mary holding Jesus has been stolen from a chapel at the Catholic University of America—the second such theft in recent weeks.



The image had been controversial because the figure of Jesus resembled George Floyd, the man whose death prompted violent protests in Minneapolis in May.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!