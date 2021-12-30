Catholic World News
Statue stolen at Catholic University
December 30, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: An image of the Virgin Mary holding Jesus has been stolen from a chapel at the Catholic University of America—the second such theft in recent weeks.
The image had been controversial because the figure of Jesus resembled George Floyd, the man whose death prompted violent protests in Minneapolis in May.
