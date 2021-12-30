Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch hospitalized with Covid, is in good condition

December 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, is recovering in an Istanbul hospital from Covid. According to a Greek-American newspaper, “everything goes well, the Patriarch is in good spirits, he works intensively in the hospital on various documents and letters.”



Born in 1940, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was installed in 1991 as Archbishop of Constantinople and Ecumenical Patriarch.

