Catholic World News

22 Catholic missionaries slain in 2021

December 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The 22 slain missionaries include 13 priests, a religious brother, 2 religious sisters, and six lay missionaries, according to Fides, the news agency of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Evangelization Peoples. Their stories are told in this Word document, also published by Fides.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!