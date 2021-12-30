Catholic World News

Chinese bishops, priests brief Hong Kong clerics on Xi’s view of religion

December 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Chinese bishops met with leading Hong Kong clerics on October 31, in what Reuters described as “Beijing’s most assertive move yet in its attempts to influence Hong Kong’s diocese.”



“The pressure is building on us in Hong Kong,” said a participant in the meeting. “We are going to have to be clever to resist.”

