Papal prayer for end of pandemic

December 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his December 29 general audience, Pope Francis prayed that the year 2022 would bring the end of the pandemic.



The prayer was not included in the Vatican’s English translation of his remarks.



“Through the intercession of Mary, the Most Holy Mother of God, and of Saint Joseph, her spouse, we pray that next year will be happy for us and for all people, that the pandemic will cease, and that we will enjoy peace in our hearts, in our families, in our societies, and in the world,” Pope Francis told Polish pilgrims.

