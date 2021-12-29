Catholic World News

Former head of diocesan child protection office indicted

December 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Terry Specht, who directed the Diocese Arlington’s Office of Child Protection from 2004 to 2011, is accused of sexually abusing a minor in 2000.



The Virginia diocese said in a statement that “two separate allegations were brought to the Diocese of Arlington regarding Father Specht, one in 2012 and the other in 2019. The Diocese immediately reported each allegation to law enforcement.”

