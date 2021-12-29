Catholic World News

Middle East Catholic patriarchs urge Christmas hope amid despair

December 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We are ending this year and people are growing poorer, tired, disgusted, and afraid, and the prospects no longer appear promising, and life no longer looks sweet,” Melkite Greek Catholic Patriarch Joseph Absi, who is based in Damascus, said in his Christmas message. Christ’s birth, however, “reminds us of salvation and encourages us to persevere in hope.”

