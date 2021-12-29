Catholic World News

Pope warns of ‘new Herods of our time’

December 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On December 28, the Feast of the Holy Innocents, Pope Francis tweeted, “The new Herods of our time devour the innocence of our children under the oppression of illegal slave labor, prostitution, exploitation, wars and forced emigration. Let us #PrayTogether today for these children and defend them.”

