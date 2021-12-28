Catholic World News

Indian government holding up funds for Missionaries of Charity

December 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The government of India has declined to renew permission for the Missionaries of Charity to receive funding from abroad. The government said that the religious order, founded by Mother Teresa, had not fulfilled conditions for a license to receive funds.



The government’s move comes at a time when Hindu-nationalist groups are charging that the Missionaries of Charity put pressure on residents and students at their many charitable institutions to convert to Christianity—a charge that the order rejects.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!