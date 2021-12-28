Catholic World News

Nicaragua seizes former Taiwan embassy, voids gift to Vatican

December 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Nicaragua has taken control of the building that housed the embassy of Taiwan, and handed it over to the government of China.



When the Nicaraguan government broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan, that country’s diplomats said that they would donate the building to the Catholic Church—which has frequently criticized the rule of Daniel Ortega. But the government responded by saying that the building belonged to China, since Nicaragua now recognized Beijing’s claim to Taiwan.



Taiwan’s diplomats decried the “gravely illegal action of the Ortega regime.”

