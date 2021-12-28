Catholic World News

In interview with Italian journalists, Pope shares Christmas memories, discusses health

December 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Paolo Rodari (La Repubblica) and Domenico Agasso (La Stampa), Pope Francis recalled his childhood Christmas memories, discussed his health, and pondered humanity’s future.



The Pope said he is well following his July surgery, adding, “I always get up at 4 am and immediately start praying. Then I get on with my commitments and various appointments. I only allow myself a short siesta after lunch.”

