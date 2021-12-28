Catholic World News

Jordan’s king extends best wishes to Christians on occasion of Christmas

December 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: King Abdullah II of Jordan, who received St. John Paul II (2000), Pope Benedict XVI (2009), and Pope Francis (2014) during their apostolic journeys to the Holy Land, met with Christian leaders and bestowed a civil award on Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem.



“Jerusalem finds in Your Majesty a strong voice, calling for harmony and respect for the status quo,” said Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa of Jerusalem. “His Holiness Pope Francis acknowledges in you a strong testimony of peace and dialogue for all our tormented region and a promoter of fraternity. We extend our deep thanks to Your Majesty for your valuable contribution to the restoration of the Holy Sepulchre, which is a solemn and appreciated work by all Christians in the Holy Land and in the world.”

