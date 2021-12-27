Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich limits traditional liturgy in Chicago archdiocese

December 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Blase Cupich has issued new restrictions on the use of the traditional Latin liturgy in the Archdiocese of Chicago.



The cardinal’s rules ban the use of the traditional liturgy on Christmas, the Easter Triduum, Easter Sunday, Pentecost, and the first Sunday of each month. They also stipulate that in the Latin Mass, the Scripture readings must be in English.



Priests will require the archbishop’s approval to use the traditional liturgy, and those who do will be asked to speak to their congregations about the “possibility of using teh reformed liturgical rites” in the future.



These new rules for the Chicago archdiocese, which will take effect January 25, represent the implementation of guidelines issued last week by the Congregation for Divine Worship. Cardinal Cupich explains that their purpose is “to foster and make manifest the unity of this local Church, as well as to provide all Catholics in the Archdiocese an opportunity to offer a concrete manifestation of the acceptance of the teaching of the Second Vatican Council and its liturgical books.”



The Vatican News web site gave prominent coverage to the Chicago policy, clearly indicating the Vatican’s approval.

