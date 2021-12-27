Catholic World News

Did Peruvian archbishop deny Christ’s sacrifice?

December 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Archbishop of Lima appeared to contradict fundamental Catholic doctrine in a December homily, saying that the Crucifixion of Christ should not be understood as a sacrifice.



Archbishop Carlos Castillo Mattasoglia said that “Jesus doesn’t die offering the sacrifice of a holocaust; Jesus dies as a murdered layman.” He added that Jesus “dies as a layman who gives hope to humanity, he dies as a human being like all of you.”

