Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols calls on British government to keep churches open amid Covid surge

December 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on The Independent

CWN Editor's Note: “I would sincerely appeal that they do not again consider closing churches and places of worship,” Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster said before Midnight Mass. “We understand the risk. We know what we should do. Most people are sensible and cautious. We don’t need stronger impositions to teach us what to do.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!