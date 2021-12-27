Catholic World News

Appeals court sides with Protestant seminary in same-sex marriage case

December 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Fuller Theological Seminary, an evangelical seminary in California, expelled two students after they entered into a same-sex marriage. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a federal district court ruling in favor of the seminary.

