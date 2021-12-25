Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Christmas Message Urbi et Orbi (To the City and the World)

December 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “The Word of God, who created the world and who gives meaning to history and to humanity’s journey, became flesh and came to dwell among us,” Pope Francis said at the beginning of his message, delivered to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square on Christmas Day (video). “He came like a whisper, like the murmur of a gentle breeze, to fill with wonder the heart of every man and woman who is open to this mystery. . . .”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!