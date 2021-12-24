Catholic World News

‘God comes into the world in littleness,’ Pope emphasizes in Christmas homily

December 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis celebrated the Holy Mass of Christmas night in St. Peter’s Basilica on the evening of December 24 (video, booklet).



“In the darkness, a light shines,” the Pope began. “An angel appears, the glory of the Lord shines around the shepherds and finally the message awaited for centuries is heard: ‘To you is born this day a Savior, who is Christ the Lord’ (Lk 2:11).”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!