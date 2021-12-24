Catholic World News

Wyoming Catholic College, VP sued over funds dispersed in ongoing fraud investigation

December 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on Casper Star-Tribune

CWN Editor's Note: This summer, a New York financial services firm, R Squared, filed suit against the college’s former CFO, alleging that he forged bank statements to leverage a $15-million loan. Now, R Squared has filed two additional lawsuits.



One lawsuit alleges that “the college still has around $240,000 from that sum”; the other, that a current college vice president “has around $74,000.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!