Facebook ‘kills’ charity’s petition against forced marriage of Christian women and girls

December 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We are horrified that our campaign which aims to help suffering women has been censored in such a draconian manner,” said Neville Kyrke-Smith, national director of Aid to the Church in Need UK. “By claiming to have banned our advert for violating its guidelines, but refusing to say which guidelines or how, Facebook have made themselves judge, jury and executioner.”

