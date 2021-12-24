Catholic World News

Infection spike puts churches in a Christmas quandary

December 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on Washington Times

CWN Editor's Note: The Washington Times reports on how different churches are responding to the rise of the omicron variant.



In Washington, DC, the (Episcopal Church’s) National Cathedral has closed its doors until January 9, while the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception has scheduled seven Christmas Masses. “The dichotomy between the two camps is echoing across the nation,” the report notes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!