Synagogue where St. Mary Magdalene may have worshipped discovered in Israel

December 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In 2009, the remains of the Migdal Synagogue were discovered in ancient Magdala, close to the shore of the Sea of Galilee. Now, researchers have unearthed a second synagogue there.



“These are both from the Roman-period town and existed from about 50 BCE until the Jewish rebellion in 67 CE,” said excavation co-director Dina Avshalom-Gorni of the University of Haifa. “We can imagine Mary Magdalene and her family coming to the synagogue here, along with other residents of Migdal, to participate in religious and communal events.”

