At Christmas, African bishops have concerns about risks to peace, stability

December 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishops in Chad, Sudan, Ghana, and Ethiopia “expressed deep concerns about the severe challenges that threaten peace and stability throughout much of the continent,” according to the overview.



Their messages “took on a common theme as they urged government leaders and opposing factions to come together to end confrontation and seek reconciliation so that local communities can confront dire poverty, climate change and other dangers.”

