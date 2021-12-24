Catholic World News

Vatican official: Pope is ‘trying to disconnect the leadership role from ordination’

December 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Wall Street Journal has interviewed Sister Nathalie Becquart, XMCJ. In February, Pope Francis named her an Undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops.



“What Pope Francis is doing here at the Vatican . . . is trying to disconnect the leadership role from ordination,” she said, as she commented on the appointment of religious sisters and laity to leadership roles. “The Vatican is like a big cargo ship, it’s not just a small sailing boat. It doesn’t move quickly, you have to be patient.”

