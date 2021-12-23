Catholic World News

China tightens restrictions on religious internet sites

December 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on Washington Times

CWN Editor's Note: In a new bid to tighten state control over religion, the Chinese government has announced that beginning in March 2022, no religious ministry will be allowed to operate on the internet without government approval.



The new policy also provides for sanctions on those who use religion or the internet “to conduct activities that endanger national security.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!