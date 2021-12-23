Catholic World News

Beatification for Pope John Paul I set for September

December 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope John Paul I will be beatified on September 4, Vatican News has disclosed.



Elected in August 1978 to succeed Pope Paul VI, Pope John Paul I (Albino Luciani) occupied Peter’s throne for only 33 days before his sudden death.



His native diocese of Belluno-Feltre, Italy, instituted the cause for his canonization, which ended in November 2017 with a finding of his heroic virtue. In October the Congregation for the Causes of Saints certified a miracle attributed to his influence, thereby fulfilling the requirements for canonization.



Pope John Paul I will be the 6th Pontiff of the 20th century to be beatified. That number includes all of the deceased Popes since the opening of Vatican II.

