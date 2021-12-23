Catholic World News

War and economic crisis in Aleppo cause Christians to flee

December 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Humanly speaking, there is no reason on the part of Western, American and European policy to lift sanctions because they have imposed them to get something in return,” Maronite Bishop Joseph Tobji of Aleppo told Vatican News. “I am optimistic only in faith, because the Lord can do everything, nothing is impossible, but humanly speaking I do not see a way out.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!