Scotland’s bishops: Assisted suicide attacks human dignity

December 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Assisted suicide attacks human dignity and is based on the mistaken belief that individuals can lose their value and worth,” the bishops said in their submission to the Scottish Parliament, which is considering the legalization of the practice. “The state should support the provision of care, not the deliberate killing, of those at the end of life.”

