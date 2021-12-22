Catholic World News

Canadian bishops miss deadline to release details of $30M pledge for residential school survivors

December 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on CBC News

CWN Editor's Note: In September, the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops said that “the bishops of Canada have committed and tasked themselves to develop national principles and strategy, timelines, and the public communication of these collective [fundraising] initiatives this November.”



A spokesman for the Canadian bishops said that the initiatives have not yet begun, but that more information would be forthcoming “in the near future.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!