Catholic World News

New Zealand government: Covid patients ‘may be eligible’ for assisted suicide

December 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: “In some circumstances a person with COVID-19 may be eligible for assisted dying,” New Zealand’s Ministry of Health stated in response to a query from the Defender, a New Zealand organization that opposes euthanasia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!