Catholic World News

Rashad Hussain confirmed as 1st Muslim US religious freedom ambassador

December 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on RNS

CWN Editor's Note: Hussain, a former US Special Envoy for Strategic Counterterrorism Communications, “has enormous credibility across a broad range of faith groups, built on years of leadership in efforts for religious freedom,” Robert George (a Catholic professor at Princeton University) and Rabbi David Saperstein wrote recently.



“His nomination has brought enthusiastic praise from groups ranging from the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission and the Baptist World Alliance to the American Jewish Committee, the Anti-Defamation League and the Union for Reform Judaism, as well as widespread commendations from the Muslim community,” they added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!