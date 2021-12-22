Catholic World News

US bishops’ migration chairman pledges renewed prayer, work for immigration reform

December 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The inability of political leaders to come together and reach consensus on positive, forward-looking immigration legislation has grave consequences for human lives and the wellbeing of this country,” said Auxiliary Bishop Mario Dorsonville of Washington, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration.



“Almost half of the 11 million undocumented persons living in the United States today have lived here for at least 15 years,” he added. “Many others are receiving temporary protections but lack access to permanent solutions. . . . In the year ahead, we will continue to pray for and work toward a solution that provides immediate relief to the undocumented members of our society.”

