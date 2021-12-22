Catholic World News

Prayers in Italy for abandoned Catholic mission in Afghanistan

December 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Giovanni Scalese, head of the Catholic mission in Afghanistan since 2014, offered Christmas greetings and called for prayers for a nation facing massive poverty and malnutrition.



The Barnabite priest left Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover in August.

