Catholic Church will accept Indian government’s decision on marriage age, says cardinal

December 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal George Alencherry, the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, said that the Church does not oppose a federal government proposal to raise the marriage age for women from 18 to 21. (The marriage age for men is 21 as well.)

