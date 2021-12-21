Catholic World News

Bishop Paprocki decries repeal of Illinois parental notification law

December 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Governor Pritzker’s signing of HB 370, the deceptively titled Illinois Youth Health and Safety Act, which repeals the Parental Notice of Abortion Act, marks a dark and disgraceful moment in the history of the State of Illinois,” said Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield. “This most heinous offense against God and neighbor is now made more easily accessible to minor children than tattoos or getting their ears pierced.”



“But the Light will come and judge the deeds of men,” Bishop Paprocki added. “We pray this day for a conversion of heart and a renewal of mind among those in authority who perpetrated this evil on our people.”

