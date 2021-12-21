Catholic World News

Syria’s Christians ‘are not living, but simply subsisting,’ priest says

December 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Hugo Alaniz, a missionary priest in Aleppo, discusses the disastrous economic conditions in Syria because of war and economic sanctions.



“I estimate that a family of four or five people would need around $350-$400 a month to live on, yet salaries are usually around just $25,” he says. “In other words, they are not living, but simply subsisting. It is very difficult for them.”

