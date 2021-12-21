Catholic World News

Pope meets children assisted by Santa Marta dispensary

December 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On December 19, Pope Francis met in Paul VI Audience Hall with children assisted by the Santa Marta pediatric dispensary. Founded in 1922, the pediatric dispensary (Italian-language website) assists children in need.



In gathering with children and their families, the Pope also celebrated his 85th birthday.



“If we don’t look people in the eye, we will never understand their needs,” he told the children. “A person who doesn’t listen to others only listens to oneself.”

