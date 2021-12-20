Catholic World News

Pope condemns ‘satanic’ domestic violence

December 20, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis described domestic violence as “satanic” during a December 19 media event, in which he interacted with several people chosen to recognize those living on the margins of society.



The Pope lamented “the great number of women who are beaten, abused at home, even by their husbands.” He spoke out against “a culture of indifference where we try to distance ourselves from the real problems, the suffering caused by homelessness, the lack of jobs.”



The Pontiff also acknowledged the suffering caused by the Covid lockdown, which has made face-to-face contact more difficult. “We need this contact,” he said, adding something essential is missing in relationships conducted exclusively by phone and social media.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!