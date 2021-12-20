Catholic World News

Chile’s bishops see election as new opportunity for the country

December 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Chile’s Catholic bishops sent a message of congratulations and support to president-elect Gabriel Boric upon his victory in the country’s December 19 election.



The final round in the presidential election had offered voters a clear ideological choice. Boric, a former student leader, is strongly identified with the leftist wing of the divided country. His opponent, Jose Antonio Kast, is a conservative Catholic who stressed family and tradition in his campaign rhetoric. Kast had led the candidates in the first round of voting but failed to secure a majority.



In their message to Boric—who will become Chile’s youngest president—the Catholic bishops said: “The country has expressed a vote of confidence in you and entrusted you with a great mission, destined to direct the destiny of our country as the first authority and first servant.”

