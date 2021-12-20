In Burkina Faso, Christians are among 1.3 million internal refugees fleeing jihadists
December 20, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: The West African nation of 20.8 million (map) is 56% Muslim, 15% Catholic, and 9% Protestant, with 20% adhering to ethnic religions.
“The incursions of jihadist terrorist groups began to propagate a form of radical Islam which undermined the existing social cohesion,” according to the report. “In 2019, the Christians began to be deliberately targeted by the jihadists with the aim of destabilizing the country. Killings, abductions, intimidation and threats began to multiply.”
