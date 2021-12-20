Catholic World News

Mexico’s Guadalupe pilgrimage draws huge crowd after 1-year absence

December 20, 2021

» Continue to this story on Voice of America

CWN Editor's Note: Last week’s celebration of the Feast of Our Lady Guadalupe attracted over 1.5 million pilgrims to the famed basilica, according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!