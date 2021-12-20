Catholic World News

Arise and go in haste as Mary did, Pope tells pilgrims

December 20, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: During his December 19 Sunday Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on Luke 1:39-45, the Gospel reading of the day. “She arose and went,” the Pope told pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square. “In the last stretch of the journey of Advent, let us be guided by these two verbs.”



“Let us cast away the negative thoughts, the fears that block every impulse and that prevent us from moving forward,” the Pope said as he reflected on the Blessed Virgin’s visitation to St. Elizabeth. “And then let’s do as Mary did: let’s look around and look for someone to whom we can be of help.”



To “go in haste . . . does not mean to proceed with agitation, in a hurried manner, no, it does not mean this,” he continued. “Instead, it means conducting our days with a joyful step, looking ahead with confidence, without dragging our feet, as slaves to complaints – these complaints ruin so many lives, because one starts complaining and complaining, and life drains away.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!