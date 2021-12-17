Catholic World News

Focus on Covid as Pope greets new ambassadors

December 17, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis put the Covid epidemic at the center of his remarks as he welcomed a group of new ambassadors to the Holy See on December 17.



“It is important that the international community intensify its efforts of cooperation so that all people will have ready access to vaccines,” the Pope said. “This is not a matter of convenience or courtesy, but of justice.”



The Pontiff was greeting newly appointed ambassadors from Chad, Guinea Bissau, Kyrgyzstan, Lesotho, Luxembourg, Moldova, and Namibia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!