Vatican archbishop urges vaccination for children

December 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Vincenzio Paglia, the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, has strongly encouraged Covid vaccination for children, even though children rarely contract the disease.



“Vaccination protect children from any—even if less frequent—serious consequence” of the disease, the archbishop told Crux. He said that the willingness of parents to have their children vaccinated was a “positive sign.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

