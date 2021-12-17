Catholic World News

Marian statues vandalized in Colombian diocese

December 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Farly Yovany Gil Betancur of Montelibano, Colombia, decried “actions of religious intolerance” after vandals destroyed statues of the Virgin Mary at two churches in the city. The bishop asked authorities to investigate the crimes, noting that attacks on Church properties “have been repeated on several occasions.”

