Vicariate of Arabia inaugurates 1st church in al-Dhafra region
December 17, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: The region (map) is located in the United Arab Emirates.
Islam is the official religion of the Arabian Peninsula nation of 10 million (map); 79% of its residents are Muslim, 11% are Christian (10% Catholic), and 6% are Hindu. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in February 2019.
