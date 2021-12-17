Catholic World News

Vicariate of Arabia inaugurates 1st church in al-Dhafra region

December 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The region (map) is located in the United Arab Emirates.



Islam is the official religion of the Arabian Peninsula nation of 10 million (map); 79% of its residents are Muslim, 11% are Christian (10% Catholic), and 6% are Hindu. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in February 2019.

