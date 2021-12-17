Catholic World News

Christian families are ‘heroic amid endless suffering,’ Damascus archbishop says in Christmas message

December 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Syrian civil war began in 2011 and has claimed an estimated 500,000-600,000 lives. The war has also displaced 13.3 million people, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

