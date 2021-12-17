Catholic World News

Pope Francis meets with Spanish bishops, who invite him to visit Santiago de Compostela

December 17, 2021

» Continue to this story on Rome Reports

CWN Editor's Note: On December 16, Pope Francis received 24 Spanish bishops who were in Rome for their ad limina visit. Referring to the famed pilgrimage site, Archbishop Julián Barrio Barrio said, “I think that the Pope is interested in coming to Santiago, but that doesn’t mean he can, given the current circumstances.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!