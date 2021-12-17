Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to typhoon battering the Philippines

December 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Devoting its most prominent front-page coverage on December 16 to Typhoon Rai (also known as Typhoon Odette), the Vatican newspaper reported that the storm “is preceded by a disordered human column, it is followed by the interruption of every basic service, it is accompanied by the collapse of every anti-Covid measure. . . . The State that was emerging from a very rigid lockdown was looking for a gradual return to normality. Now the population flees, with the deep wave of mud up to the chest.”

